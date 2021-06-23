Large crowd attends town hall meeting to discuss ways to make Capital City safer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The church pews and sanctuary were a packed house at Stronger Hope Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday night.

Dozens of Jackson residents gathered during a Town Hall meeting to strategize on improving the quality of life in the Capital City.

State and city leaders were all on hand offering ideas and suggestions; some of them included fixing the city’s pothole problems, creating new economic development projects, and reducing crime.

Police Chief James Davis spoke during the meeting and offered his input, saying the department needs more community involvement to help curb the violence.

“We are moving the police department forward, but the most precious resource we have to fight crime is our citizens — we need you.”

So far this year, 67 homicides have been reported in the city of Jackson, according to our data.

Davis said many of the crimes officers respond to are happening inside the home amongst people who know one another.

Crimes, he said, are hard to police.

“And the police don’t have the answer, but the answer is in this room, the answer is in this church,” said Davis. “I asked you to join us in our crime-fighting efforts.”

Some in attendance echoed the same message, saying parents should be more accountable for their children’s actions.

“One of the core values that people have to look at is the home, said Geneva Hill, who lives in Ward 2 and attended the meeting. “Everything starts in the home. The cops can’t do it all, the principal can’t do it all, the school can’t do it all, so it has to go back to the home.”

Hill believes Tuesday’s meeting was a step in the right direction.

Regarding improvements she’d like to see going forward, Hill said more recreational opportunities are at the top of her list.

“I would like to see more parks being family-oriented for kids to have something to do,” she said. “I would like to see more activities for the children after they get out of school. I would like to see more parents get involved in the lives of their children and to help their children.”

Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee and the homeowner’s association presidents of Ward 2 hosted the town hall meeting.

