La. woman allegedly hired four teens in botched plot to kill ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

Mykia Tyson, 20, allegedly solicited Delester Magee, 19, and three other juveniles to kill a man who was dating her ex-girlfriend.(STPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Five people are facing criminal charges after a failed plan to kill a man in Louisiana.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Covington-area woman was arrested after soliciting four teenage boys to kill her ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

The man’s home on Pine Acres Road in Lacombe was struck by gunfire on June 5, Sheriff Randy Smith says.

After an extensive investigation, detectives learned Mykia Tyson, 20, had solicited Delester Magee, 19, two 16-year-olds, and a 17-year-old to kill the man after she found out he was in a relationship with her ex-girlfriend.

Detectives say Tyson drove the four teens to the home to commit the murder, but at the last moment, Magee decided not to follow through with the initial plan and instead fired multiple shots into the home.

Magee was arrested on June 15 and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for aggravated criminal damage to property, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and criminal conspiracy.

Tyson was arrested on June 10 for aggravated criminal damage, drug possession, and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. A solicitation for murder charge was added on June 21.

The three juveniles were arrested for conspiracy to commit aggravated criminal damage and released via custodial agreement.

No one was injured in the shooting, “but this could have very easily not been the case,” Sheriff Smith said.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

