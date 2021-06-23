JPD arrests suspect in connection with Rose Street homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department has arrested Cotrell Wilson, 33, and charged him with murder in connection with the April 8 shooting death of Jaquan Williams.

Wilson was apprehended with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals’ task force. He is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

On April 8, police say Wilson allegedly gunned down Williams outside a convenience store at the corner of Rose and Robinson streets.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the shooting stemmed from a disagreement outside the store.

