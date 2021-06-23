Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Houston hospital workers fired, resign over COVID-19 vaccine

More than 150 hospital employees are out of work after a judge told them they couldn't return...
More than 150 hospital employees are out of work after a judge told them they couldn't return without COVID-19 vaccines.(Source: KTRK/Houston Methodist via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — More than 150 employees at a Houston hospital system who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine have been fired or resigned after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over the vaccine requirement.

A spokesperson for the Houston Methodist system said 153 employees either resigned in the two-week suspension period or were terminated on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a federal judge threw out the lawsuit filed by employees over the requirement.

The judge said that if employees of the hospital system didn’t like the requirement, they could go work elsewhere.

The hospital workers who filed the lawsuit have already appealed the judge’s dismissal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Jackson State University during a visit Tuesday.
Jill Biden: Shots are miracles that don’t require faith
An eight-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting.
8-year-old boy shot in the head in drive-by shooting
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
First lady Jill Biden arrives at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Pearl,...
Press Secretary: Gov. Reeves received late invite to Jill Biden’s event in Mississippi
Vicksburg police investigating stabbing incident of 17-year-old girl
Vicksburg police investigating stabbing incident of 17-year-old girl

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
President Biden touts the U.S. reaching 300-million Covid vaccines administered in 150 days...
Biden anti-crime effort takes on law-breaking gun dealers
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden faces growing pressure from the left over voting bill
Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi delivered a speech Tuesday in the holy city of Mashhad...
Iranian media: ‘sabotage attack’ on nuclear building foiled