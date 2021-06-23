First Alert Forecast: typical summery pattern late week

WEDNESDAY: The front will hang out farther south through the day – still yielding a chance for a few downpours south of I-20 through the afternoon hours. Outside of that, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a rebound in temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Skies will remain mostly to partly clear overnight with lows in the lower 70s. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out through midnight.

Morning 60s/70s will work their way back toward 90° this afternoon - right on par for where we should be in the latter part of June. Humidity levels will also begin to creep upward today with a small chance for a few PM storms, mainly south of I-20. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/Oa5Cx5jsmw — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) June 23, 2021

THURSDAY: Moisture will begin to flow back into the region through the day – a few afternoon storms could flare up with the daytime heating. Outside of that, expect a mix of clouds and sun as temperatures creep upward toward the lower to middle 90s. Feels like temperatures will run closer to 100-105.

EXTENDED PLANNER: A few hit and miss afternoon storms will be possible each day through Saturday as high pressure nudges down from the north, suppressing moisture farther south. Another front will approach the area by Sunday and into early next week, kicking up rain chances – though, not expecting a complete washout. While it may not be a complete washout, downpours that develop could be quite heavy at times. Highs will run in the middle to upper 80s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.