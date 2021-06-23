Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: typical summery pattern late week

Typical Summery Pattern Emerges Through Late Week
Typical Summery Pattern Emerges Through Late Week(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: The front will hang out farther south through the day – still yielding a chance for a few downpours south of I-20 through the afternoon hours. Outside of that, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a rebound in temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Skies will remain mostly to partly clear overnight with lows in the lower 70s. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out through midnight.

THURSDAY: Moisture will begin to flow back into the region through the day – a few afternoon storms could flare up with the daytime heating. Outside of that, expect a mix of clouds and sun as temperatures creep upward toward the lower to middle 90s. Feels like temperatures will run closer to 100-105.

EXTENDED PLANNER: A few hit and miss afternoon storms will be possible each day through Saturday as high pressure nudges down from the north, suppressing moisture farther south. Another front will approach the area by Sunday and into early next week, kicking up rain chances – though, not expecting a complete washout. While it may not be a complete washout, downpours that develop could be quite heavy at times. Highs will run in the middle to upper 80s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Jackson State University during a visit Tuesday.
Jill Biden: Shots are miracles that don’t require faith
An eight-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting.
8-year-old boy shot in the head in drive-by shooting
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
First lady Jill Biden arrives at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Pearl,...
Press Secretary: Gov. Reeves received late invite to Jill Biden’s event in Mississippi
Vicksburg police investigating stabbing incident of 17-year-old girl
Vicksburg police investigating stabbing incident of 17-year-old girl

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast
Tolerable Humidity Tuesday Trending Warmer Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: clouds to sun Tuesday; typical summer pattern mid-late week
We have a quick break from the heat before summery conditions return...
Rachel's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
WLBT Meteorologist Patrick Ellis helps TODAY’s Al Roker attempt Guinness record
WLBT Meteorologist Patrick Ellis helps TODAY’s Al Roker break Guinness record