Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Feds: Illegal alien pleads guilty in 2020 bribery case

Jesus Christian Miranda-Alcantar, 33, indicted for attempted federal bribery
Jesus Christian Miranda-Alcantar, 33, indicted for attempted federal bribery(Madison County Detention Center)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal agents say an illegal alien from Mexico has pled guilty in a 2020 investigation.

Jesus Miranda-Alcantar, 34, is charged with attempted bribery of a federal officer and illegal reentry following deportation from the United States, federal investigators say.

While in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement on September 17, 2020, agents say Alcantar repeatedly offered to pay the deportation officer thousand of dollars if he would stop the van and let Miranda-Alcantar out by the side of the road.

Agents say the officer ignored the offers, delivered Miranda-Alcantar to the Madison County jail, and reported the incident to his supervisor.

Miranda-Alcantar is scheduled to be sentenced on September 23, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Jackson State University during a visit Tuesday.
Jill Biden: Shots are miracles that don’t require faith
An eight-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting.
8-year-old boy shot in the head in drive-by shooting
First lady Jill Biden arrives at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Pearl,...
Press Secretary: Gov. Reeves received late invite to Jill Biden’s event in Mississippi
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Police say Terrance May, 53, of St. Louis, Missouri died in the crash.
53-year-old man identified in deadly, single-vehicle Flowood crash

Latest News

Johnny Jackson (L), Patrick Kelly (R)
Major appliances stolen from hunting camp, two men charged with burglary
Police say Terrance May, 53, of St. Louis, Missouri died in the crash.
53-year-old man identified in deadly, single-vehicle Flowood crash
WLBT @ 6 am
WLBT at 6a 6/23/2021
Mississippi re-entry drive-thru job fair begins 10 a.m. Wed.
Mississippi re-entry drive-thru job fair begins 10 a.m. Wed.
Mississippi re-entry drive-thru job fair begins 10 a.m. Wed.