Farmer’s market reopens to eager customers after tough pandemic year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Summer is here, and many people are trying to get back to life before the pandemic. Among them are farmers and produce sellers who are reeling from a year of losses.

One produce stand is back in business after the shutdown.

“I’m so happy they’re back and opened up,” said Edward Ellington after filling his bags at Brenda’s Produce.

The Jackson resident missed picking out fresh fruits and vegetables when COVID-19 closed the business. He prefers locally grown tomatoes, peaches, and butter beans.

“I tried a few of the delivery services, the meal delivers services, and they were ok, but like any number of other parts of life, you just dealt with less— less quality, less choice,” said Ellington.

Brenda Langham drives daily from her Smith County farm to the produce stand, which has been in her family for 69 years. The pandemic forced the business to close for months for the first time in family history.

“During the pandemic, we just didn’t do much farming because, I mean, we had no place to go with it,” said Langham. “So we just didn’t do a lot, but now we’re trying to get back into everything.”

Colorful, healthy food draws shoppers like Tay Broad to the stand. She returned when she found out about the June reopening.

“I’m just one person, and I have three sacks of food,” said Broad. “I’m lucky because it’s beautiful. They’re all beautiful, and everybody’s so nice. You get to look at everything. I think it’s the highlight of my day.”

For Langham, the year away from her customers was tough, but the smile she wears while chatting with them hides the even tougher year in the life of one Mississippi farmer.

“I am so proud to be back because I can’t think about not seeing everybody,” added Langham. “I’ve been here so long until all the people that come see me is like my family.”

The summer favorite, Smith County watermelons, will be available on July 4.

