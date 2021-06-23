Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Farmer’s market reopens to eager customers after tough pandemic year

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Summer is here, and many people are trying to get back to life before the pandemic. Among them are farmers and produce sellers who are reeling from a year of losses.

One produce stand is back in business after the shutdown.

“I’m so happy they’re back and opened up,” said Edward Ellington after filling his bags at Brenda’s Produce.

The Jackson resident missed picking out fresh fruits and vegetables when COVID-19 closed the business. He prefers locally grown tomatoes, peaches, and butter beans.

“I tried a few of the delivery services, the meal delivers services, and they were ok, but like any number of other parts of life, you just dealt with less— less quality, less choice,” said Ellington.

Brenda Langham drives daily from her Smith County farm to the produce stand, which has been in her family for 69 years. The pandemic forced the business to close for months for the first time in family history.

“During the pandemic, we just didn’t do much farming because, I mean, we had no place to go with it,” said Langham. “So we just didn’t do a lot, but now we’re trying to get back into everything.”

Colorful, healthy food draws shoppers like Tay Broad to the stand. She returned when she found out about the June reopening.

“I’m just one person, and I have three sacks of food,” said Broad. “I’m lucky because it’s beautiful. They’re all beautiful, and everybody’s so nice. You get to look at everything. I think it’s the highlight of my day.”

For Langham, the year away from her customers was tough, but the smile she wears while chatting with them hides the even tougher year in the life of one Mississippi farmer.

“I am so proud to be back because I can’t think about not seeing everybody,” added Langham. “I’ve been here so long until all the people that come see me is like my family.”

The summer favorite, Smith County watermelons, will be available on July 4.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twan Hicks (left) and Tarinette Hicks (right)
Mother and aunt of 14-year-old Twaneshia Hicks charged with first degree murder, deputies say
An eight-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting.
8-year-old boy shot in the head in drive-by shooting
Metrocenter Mall
Supervisor wants to turn Metrocenter into a 72-hour lockup for misdemeanor offenders
Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday at the Texaco gas...
JPD: Two teenagers shot at Texaco gas station
First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Jackson State University during a visit Tuesday.
Jill Biden: Shots are miracles that don’t require faith

Latest News

Fire breaks out at the Cedar Crest Apartments in Jackson
Fire breaks out at the Cedar Crest Apartments in Jackson
Brett Favre at an event in February 2020.
‘That’s unfair’: Brett Favre says trans women should not compete in Olympics, per report
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (6-22-21)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (6-22-21)
WLBT at 10p