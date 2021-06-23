City officials in Vicksburg begin crack down on dilapidated homes

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg city leaders say they are fed up with negligent property owners.

They are now taking more aggressive steps to get people to clean up or demolish the properties before the city steps in.

Vicksburg resident Jeanette Younger is not happy about the fact she has to look at neglected property every time she walks outside her door. She claims it’s been like this for at least two years.

“Turn around and is it ugly to you?” she asked. “They have trees growing out of it and it is terrible.”

She is just one of many residents who have complained to the mayor and board of aldermen about the city’s dilapidated structures and unkempt properties. They even mentioned it during this week’s board meeting.

“Whether it’s cutting grass, whether it’s removing dilapidated vehicles, whether it’s removing trash and debris,” said Michael Mayfield, Vicksburg Alderman.

“Ultimately, it takes the value of the home down for people who take pride in their property,” said building inspector, Kyle Washington.

Washington, with the community development team, showed 3 On Your Side some of the properties the city is now cracking down on.

“Vicksburg is an historic city and we have beautiful neighborhoods through the city, but houses like these stick out and they are an eyesore,” he stated.

He says they have cited multiple properties and issued numerous violations, but many property owners are not complying - especially since pandemic.

The mayor and board have also tried to work with residents by granting them extra extensions through a 30-60 program. This gives property owners 60 days to bring the property up to code with a 30-day progress report.

Now they are phasing that approach out.

“We are trying to do it in a nice way, but the next step has to come front and center,” said Mayfield.

The city is demanding property owners comply with the city’s codes and ordnances by the allotted time or they will be forced to demolish the property, and it will be filed as a lien on their property taxes

Right now, 40 homes are on the demo list and several homes have already been torn down.

“We have already demoed over 20 houses this year. We will continue down the path as long as property owners remain neglectful,” said Washington.

Washington also points out that property owners can be summoned to community court, in which a daily fine would be imposed by the judge.

