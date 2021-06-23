Baby Faces
Attorneys, Supreme Court justice named to domestic relations laws task force

By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Jackson attorneys, a local law school professor, and a Mississippi Supreme Court justice are among members named to a 15-member task force designed to study the state’s domestic relations laws.

Wednesday, the Mississippi Supreme Court released a list of members, which includes Justice Kenneth Griffis, Jackson attorneys Mark Chinn and Diandra Hosey, and Mississippi College School of Law professor Shirley Kennedy.

The task force will study models used by other states that govern child support, child care, and support expenses rules. It will also analyze current trends regard no-fault divorce, child support payments for disabled children past the age of majority, and the costs for guardians who represent the best interests of children.

The task force was formed thanks to the passage of S.B. 2621. The board is expected to make recommendations to the legislature and state Supreme Court on or before December 1, 2021.

Other members of the task force include:

  • Sen. Brice Wiggins, chair of the Senate Judiciary A Committee
  • Rep. Angela Cockerham, chair of the House Judicial A Committee
  • Chancellor Troy Odom, of Brandon
  • Chancellor Jennifer Schloegel, of Gulfport
  • Court of Appeals Judge David Neil McCarty, of Jackson
  • Attorney Donna Smith, of Columbus
  • Attorney A. Regnal Blackledge, of Collins
  • Attorney Guardian ad litem Melissa DiFatta, of Pascagoula
  • Attorney Guardian ad Litem Lee Ann Turner of Starkville
  • Michael McCauley, senior attorney for the Division of Child Support Enforcement, Bay St. Louis
  • Professor Deborah Bell, University of Mississippi School of Law, Oxford

Members were appointed by the Mississippi Supreme Court, the Mississippi Court of Appeals, the Mississippi Bar, the Mississippi Department of Human Services, and the deans of the Ole Miss and Mississippi College schools of law.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

