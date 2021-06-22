Baby Faces
Woman says her Jackson home burnt down after 911 call went unanswered

By David Kenney
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents are now raising their concerns with city leaders about 911 calls going unanswered.

Tuesday, Brandee Harrington participated in public comments at the city council meeting. She says a home she owns on Burton Street burned to the ground last week because of the failing 911 system.

She says her tenants called 911 to report the fire but were put on hold. The family of five was able to escape the home but their belongings were destroyed.

She now wants answers from the city on what they plan to do to correct the problem.

Brandee Harrington said, “Obviously that’s a concern. I think even more than that it’s like, what is this look like to the community and to the family at this point in their services? The concern right now is for the family, the boys. Their mindset is they don’t feel like 911 will come through when they need them.”

City leaders met with Harrington and said they would investigate why the 911 call was not handled properly.

City officials say they’ve hired extra staff and they believe there is a technical problem with the system they are working to correct.

