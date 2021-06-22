WLBT Meteorologist Patrick Ellis helps TODAY’s Al Roker break Guinness record

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT Meteorologist Patrick Ellis helped TODAY’s Al Roker break a Guinness world record title Monday.

Ellis joined 50 NBC affiliate forecasters from across the country in the ultimate live national weather report, called the Rokerthon.

It’s the 5th annual relay for TODAY Meteorologist Al Roker, as part of his kick-off to ring in Summer.

“What’s going on in your neck of the woods, Patrick, today?” Roker asked Ellis.

“Hey, good morning Al, we are out here at the Ross Barnett Reservoir; it’s a beautiful day so far,” Ellis said as he began his forecast. “The humidity levels are just stifling at this point,” Ellis said as he continued his projections.

It will be an unexpected summer in Mississippi as usual, but Ellis told Roker we’re off to a nice start with highs in the lower 80s, which Ellis later told viewers nationwide, “I would take that any day of the week.”

Each forecaster described the current conditions of their location and an outlook for the next 24 hours, with no break between contestants.

Rokerthon first debuted in November 2014 when Al Roker broke the Guinness world records title for the longest uninterrupted live TV weather report, reporting live for a remarkable 34 hours.

Rokerthon continued when he set the Guinness world records title for the fastest time to report a weather forecast from all 50 US states and the District of Columbia and visit five college campuses in five days to help college students break other Guinness world records titles.

And just last year, Roker set the record for the most people in a virtual sandwich-making relay.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.