‘We’ve got to do something now’: Hinds Co. supervisor says county must act on proposal to use Metrocenter as jail

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - District 2 Supervisor David Archie says he hopes the board of supervisors will act quickly on a plan to transform a portion of the former Metrocenter Mall into a misdemeanor jail.

“People in Hinds County are tired of crime,” he said. “We don’t have the option to not do anything. We’ve got to do something now.”

Archie is working with developers on a proposal to transform a roughly 54,000-square-foot space at the former retail center into a multipurpose facility that would include a 72-hour lockup for misdemeanor detainees.

Plans for the proposal were presented at the board of supervisor’s Monday meeting. The jail would be located in the area that includes a portion of the old McRae’s department store and Widow Watson’s restaurant.

Archie said he’s conducted a walk-through of the area and said the space could be outfitted to serve as a jail in 90 to 120 days, quicker than a new facility could be built.

He also said the jail could have between 200 and 300 beds, depending on the funding.

“We’re looking at $1 million or less,” he said. “We spent $1 million doing repairs at the Hinds County Jail since I’ve been on the board and we still can’t house misdemeanors there.”

The supervisor says he’s been working on the plans since the beginning of the year and was spurred to take action by Jackson’s rising homicide rate.

2020 was the deadliest year on record for the capital city in terms of homicides, with 128 reported. So far this year, 67 murders have occurred, putting Jackson on track to break last year’s total.

Archie said one of the best ways to combat that problem is to get smaller crimes under control. He said those smaller crimes often lead to more serious ones.

“If the officer finds you with an illegal gun, not only can he write you a citation and give you a court date, but he can haul you to jail,” he said. “This would be a cooling-off facility. If you’re drunk, they can bring you here to cool off. If you’re shoplifting, they can bring you to the facility. Whatever the offense, we would have a place and it won’t cause a problem with the Department of Justice.”

The county is currently under a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice, which limits the types and numbers of detainees that can be housed at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

“Basically, we don’t house misdemeanor offenders unless it’s for a DUI, domestic violence, or for somebody that has been ordered to be jailed by a judge,” Sheriff Lee Vance said. “Those are the only types we house.”

With all housing units up and running, the jail has a maximum capacity of 594 people. Another 120 people can be detained at the Hinds County Work Center. One of the pods at the Raymond facility is currently being renovated, cutting down on the number of people that can be held. Adding to that problem, a federal monitor recommended closing the downtown Jackson facility, something that further limits the number of detainees that can be held.

At the same time, the city of Jackson is under a consent decree of its own, one that also governs rules on how it can handle misdemeanor offenders.

In 2016, the city signed on to a federal order saying that it would no longer house misdemeanor detainees who could not afford bail.

A suit had been filed in U.S. District Court claiming the city operated a “pay or stay” system, meaning that detainees would be held indefinitely if they could not cover bail costs or other fines.

According to provisions of the agreed order, individuals charged with certain misdemeanors can be held no more than 48 hours after their arrest and must be released subject to the “least restrictive non-monetary conditions necessary to ensure the person’s appearance in court and to protect the community.”

The decree has meant that Jackson has yet to take advantage of one of the options it currently has to get misdemeanor offenders off the streets.

Last fall, Jackson entered into an agreement with Holmes County to house offenders in the jail there. However, that facility is more than an hour away, creating a logistical problem for the city, the mayor said previously.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis supports Archie’s idea, saying he hears from officers often about how they’re unable to lock up certain offenders.

“It is frustrating to officers when they don’t have a jail to house offenders,” he said. “It’s the most frustrating thing I hear from my officers - they mention that to me every week.”

Right now, JPD “field releases” most misdemeanor offenders, rather than arrest them and take them downtown.

“It an arrest... with the hope that you show up on your court date,” Davis said. “Only about 20 percent show up for court, per the court administrator, so that system is not working.”

The chief said criminals know they’re not going to get locked up for certain crimes and take advantage of that situation as a result.

“You hear officers when they’re dealing with repeat offenders, they tell them they know they don’t have a jail, ‘so field release me so I can go about my business,’ and that officer will have to deal with them again,” he said.

Archie’s proposal would be a central location, minutes away from downtown Jackson, that municipalities across the county could use. “It’s easy to access from the freeway. You have a police precinct there. There’s lots of parking, and you won’t have to drive to Raymond,” he said. “It would work for everybody.”

The former Metrocenter is located on U.S. 80 near the I-220 exit. The 550,000-square-foot facility is also home to the city of Jackson’s Water Sewer Business Administration.

