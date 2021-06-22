Baby Faces
Vicksburg police investigating stabbing incident of 17-year-old girl
By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A 17-year-old is the victim of a stabbing incident Tuesday morning on Washington Street, according to the Vicksburg Daily News.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. at the OYO, what used to be the Dixiana Motel, at 4033 Washington Street.

The newspaper says multiple units are on scene where one person has been taken into custody, but there’s no word yet on who that person is or if they are a part of this investigation.

The young female reportedly has multiple lacerations to her head but is being treated by medics on the scene.

