Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s high reached 85 degrees after a morning low of 71.  The average high is 91 and the average low is 71 for this time of year.  A little cooler and less humid weather is being enjoyed this evening.  Temperatures will bottom out in the pleasant upper 60s Wednesday morning.  However, humidity will return in the afternoon on Wednesday along with slightly warmer temperatures.  Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with morning lows in the 70s for the rest of the week and this weekend.  There will be a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings.  There is a weak disturbance approaching the eastern Caribbean and this has a twenty percent chance for development over the coming days.  Otherwise, the tropics are considerably quieter this week, than they were last week.  Sunrise is 5:55am and the sunset is 8:11pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

