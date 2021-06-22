Baby Faces
Simpson Co. judge arrested for willful trespassing
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Simpson County judge has been arrested, according to Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins.

Mullins says Justice Court Judge Charles Savell was arrested on June 8 for willful trespassing. At the time of arrest, Savell was still serving on the bench.

“On Monday, June 7, 2021, our office received a warrant from Simpson County Justice Court for Charles A. Savell, per a special appointed justice court judge. The individual turned himself in on June 8, 2021, and was booked into the Simpson County jail. Per the Judge, the individual was released after booking.”

