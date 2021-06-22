Baby Faces
Seminary home ‘total loss’ in Monday evening fire

Firefighters responded to the fire around 6:29 p.m.
Firefighters responded to the fire around 6:29 p.m.
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Seminary, Miss. (WDAM) - A Seminary home was a “total loss” after a Monday evening fire.

The Seminary Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze on Willow Grove Road around 6:29 p.m., according to Seminary Fire Chief Jennifer Byrd.

Byrd said firefighters brought the fire under control, but the home was a total loss.

No one was home at the time the fire started, according to Byrd.

No one was injured by the fire.

A total of four fire departments responded to the scene.

