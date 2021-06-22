Baby Faces
Pass Christian’s Cory McGee makes Olympic team

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WLOX) - An athlete from Pass Christian is heading to Tokyo after securing her spot on the Olympic team.

Cory McGee ran the 1,500 meter final on Monday, finishing at a personal best of 4:00:67.

The Pass Christian High graduate finished second, joining Elle Purrier St. Pierre and Heather MacLean as part of the Olympic team, who finished first and third, respectively.

McGee was All-American while she attended the University of Florida and has previously qualified for the World Team, but this is her first time making the Olympic team. She will also attempt to qualify for the 800-meter race when trials begin Thursday, June 24.

WLOX News recently spoke with Cory while she was training in Colorado for the trials in Oregon. At the time, she was one of ten women in the country with a qualifying time.

The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open on July 23.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

