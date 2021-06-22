Parents hold ‘Unmask Our Children Rally’ before EVSC meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As of Monday evening, 10,600 Hoosiers became fully vaccinated within 24 hours. Those numbers are from the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

This pushes the new total to more than 2.7 million fully vaccinated Hoosiers. Vanderburgh County accounts for 78,000 of them.

The state breaks down vaccination percentages by age group. There are 15 of them, which range from 12-years-old to 80 plus.

It shows quite the gap in how many people are signing up to get vaccinated.

Hoosier children ages 12-15 have been fully vaccinated the least, statewide demographics show. In fact, combining this group with 16 to 19-year-olds still doesn’t even measure up to the next range of 20 to 24-year-olds at 5.6%.

”There is still a lot of hesitancy,” Dr. Brad Scheu with Deaconess expressed. “There is still a lot of concern about the side effects of vaccines. I think that’s the biggest thing we’re seeing and trying to overcome now is the hesitancy to potential side effects.”

Factors may be that only one vaccine, Pfizer, is approved to be used in children as young as 12, and they have had access to the vaccine for the least amount of time. Plus medical professionals say the virus, overall, is less severe in youth.

“I think the best thing to do is to get that vaccination but that is something you want to come together in a decision as a family with your pediatrician as well,” Ascension Saint Vincent Dr. Christian Beuschel shared.

Ahead of the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation board meeting, a group of parents peacefully protested across the street from the district office to support removing all masking mandates within the school system.

“He is not comfortable wearing it, so we had him do the EVSC home school program,” parent Jennifer Ary spoke of her son. “He is wanting to return this upcoming year and he does not want to wear a mask.”

The administration discussed those measures during the meeting but say no decision for inside its buildings has been made.

“I will say: we are optimistic we will be able to open the school year as normal as possible,” school district spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg stated.

A federal transportation mandate remains in effect until September.

For that reason, EVSC bus drivers and riders will still be required to wear a mask until it is lifted.

