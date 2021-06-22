Baby Faces
Miss Mississippi Parade held in downtown Vicksburg

First night of preliminary competition will be held Wednesday night
Hyer will crown Miss Mississippi 2021 Saturday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center.
By Maggie Wade
Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Competition week is underway at Miss Mississippi 2021. 39 candidates get a break from rehearsals and judges interviews to greet fans and supporters in downtown Vicksburg for the annual Miss Mississippi Parade.

The parade was originally scheduled for 7 Monday night. With the threat of severe weather it was moved to 5. Crowds lined Washington Street in Downtown Vicksburg waiting to see their favorite candidate.

Each of the 39 candidates take a seat in convertibles. These young women have waited since 2019 to have the opportunity to compete for the Miss Mississippi crown. Some of them used the time to work on new Social Impact Initiatives, others continued to use technology to spread the word about the cause they have chosen.

It did not rain on the Miss Mississippi Parade. The sun held out for every contestant participating in this year’s competition. Five of the candidates made the Top 10 in 2019 and are hoping they will again be chosen by the judges to possibly represent this state at Miss America.

Judges interviews continue for a second group of candidates Tuesday morning. The first night of preliminary competition gets underway Wednesday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

