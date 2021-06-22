Baby Faces
MDOT: Lane closures planned on I-20 in Rankin County

Roadway
Roadway(AP Images)
By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing lanes for milling and paving operations.

Beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday, June 26, until 6 p.m. Sunday, June 27, the two inside lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound from State Route 468 to State Route 18 in Rankin County will be closed.

Motorists are reminded to drive slow and be alert for roadside workers.

