Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Gov. Reeves reportedly snubbed during Jill Biden’s trip to Mississippi

First lady Jill Biden arrives at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Pearl,...
First lady Jill Biden arrives at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Pearl, Miss., Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Tom Brenner/Pool via AP)(TOM BRENNER | AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves was reportedly snubbed during First Lady Jill Biden’s trip to Mississippi, which occurred Tuesday.

According to Reeves’ press secretary, Bailey Martin, the Governor’s Office was notified of the First Lady’s planned visit last Thursday.

The visit included Jill Biden’s stopping at Jackson State University in an effort to encourage Mississippians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Mississippi ranks the lowest in the country when it comes to its vaccination rate.

Reeves, according to Martin, offered to provide assistance for Biden’s visit. Martin then said that the governor was not invited to participate in the event until Monday evening around 9 p.m.

“Due to receiving the invitation so late, the Governor already had prior commitments,” Martin wrote in a statement.

Reeves, though, did welcome Jill Biden to Mississippi in a social media post Tuesday afternoon and thanked her for visiting the state.

The governor and Jill’s husband, President Joe Biden, have traded insults over the past few months. Most notably when President Biden referred to Mississippi and Texas doing away with their mask mandate as “Neanderthal thinking.”

“Mississippians don’t need handlers,” Reeves said in a response to Biden’s “Neanderthal” comment. “[...] I guess I just think we should trust Americans, not insult them.”

Reeves would again spar with the president when, weeks later, Biden urged governors to reinstate their state’s mask mandates, to which Reeves stated, “No thank you, Mr. President.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twan Hicks (left) and Tarinette Hicks (right)
Mother and aunt of 14-year-old Twaneshia Hicks charged with first degree murder, deputies say
An eight-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting.
8-year-old boy shot in the head in drive-by shooting
Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday at the Texaco gas...
JPD: Two teenagers shot at Texaco gas station
Metrocenter Mall
Supervisor wants to turn Metrocenter into a 72-hour lockup for misdemeanor offenders
First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Jackson State University during a visit Tuesday.
Jill Biden: Shots are miracles that don’t require faith

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Tolerable Humidity Tuesday Trending Warmer Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: clouds to sun Tuesday; typical summer pattern mid-late week
We have a quick break from the heat before summery conditions return...
Rachel's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Roadway
MDOT: Lane closures planned on I-20 in Rankin County