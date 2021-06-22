First Alert Forecast: clouds to sun Tuesday; typical summer pattern mid-late week

TUESDAY: A cold front will be moving through the region through the day – keeping clouds and chances for a few showers in the forecast – through at least mid-day. We’ll see sun breaks by the afternoon hours with rain chances tapering off. Highs will run cooler, in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll trend drier through the evening hours with lows in the 60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY: The front will hang out farther south through the day – still yielding a chance for a few downpours south of I-20 through the afternoon hours. Outside of that, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a rebound in temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Skies will remain mostly to partly clear overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

EXTENDED PLANNER: A few hit and miss afternoon storms will be possible each day through Saturday as high pressure nudges down from the north, suppressing moisture farther south. Another front will approach the area by Sunday and into early next week, kicking up rain chances – though, not expecting a complete washout. While it may not be a complete washout, downpours that develop could be quite heavy at times. Highs will run in the upper 80s to near 90.

