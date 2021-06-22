Baby Faces
‘Crime has gotten out of hand’: Vicksburg mayor wants overhaul of police department

By Patrice Clark
Updated: 20 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Big changes in law enforcement leadership are coming to Vicksburg.

City officials announced Monday that they want to do an overhaul of the department to help better combat crime and stop the increase in gun violence on the streets.

Expect to see some new faces leading the Vicksburg Police Department starting with the city’s top cop.

Chief Milton Moore told WLBT that he will not be reappointed. He was appointed by Mayor Flaggs back in 2017. The mayor says this is just the start of the changes.

”Now that the election is over, I am starting with a bold approach to crime: I’m rebuilding the police department from the inside out,” he declared.

Flaggs says so far this year there have been more than a dozen shootings and at least two homicides along with other crime problems.  

“I think crime has gotten out of hand and I think it can be prevented in the first place. Another thing is I think we have to get control of it now. I think the board is in agreement that there is absolutely too many gunshots and firearms being discharged in Vicksburg,” said Flaggs.

Flaggs says while he appreciates the current police force’s efforts to combat crime, the plan is to assemble a new team with new ideas to increase safety. They are also putting a special focus on tackling gang violence.

“We will be looking all the top positions in the Vicksburg Police Department. We have already taken into consideration a homicide and gang prevention unit. Now we are going to look at the chief and deputy chief positions. We feel good about the candidates we are looking to go forward with,” he expressed.

The mayor and board plan to announce the appointments next month.Folks in Vicksburg hope the future changes will help put an end to the senseless crime. 

“I think it’s a good idea that they are trying to cut back on crime because these young folks have gone crazy,” said a Vicksburg resident. 

“Just better enforcement and patrolling and that’s basically it,” said another.

The mayor says he is planning to implement a six-month probationary period for all city employees, including leaders here at the Vicksburg Police Department.

