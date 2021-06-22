Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest suspect who waved gun at bystanders, officers

By CNN Staff
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CNN) - The police commissioner in Springfield, Massachusetts is praising her officers for using restraint during an incident with an armed man on Sunday.

Police released surveillance video showing 43-year-old Jose Montanez with a gun.

They say he fired his gun numerous times at bystanders.

Police were initially alerted of the incident through a piece of technology called ShotSpotter. Crime analysts then used surveillance video to relay Montanez’s location to officers.

When officers arrived, they say Montanez began to run. He is seen in the footage turning around multiple times and pointing his gun at officers.

Keen-eyed officers noticed the suspect’s gun slide was locked in the rear, which means it’s unable to fire or is out of ammunition.

Montanez allegedly dropped the stolen gun at a high school before he was arrested.

Officers recovered a second magazine in Montanez’s waistband.

No one was hurt.

Montanez is facing multiple charges.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twan Hicks (left) and Tarinette Hicks (right)
Mother and aunt of 14-year-old Twaneshia Hicks charged with first degree murder, deputies say
Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday at the Texaco gas...
JPD: Two teenagers shot at Texaco gas station
Metrocenter Mall
Supervisor wants to turn Metrocenter into a 72-hour lockup for misdemeanor offenders
An eight-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting.
8-year-old boy shot in the head in drive-by shooting
The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the...
USDA approves Mississippi to receive a second round of Pandemic-EBT benefits

Latest News

FILE - This aerial photo shows the Great Barrier Reef in Australia on Dec. 2, 2017.
Australia fights UN downgrade of Great Barrier Reef health
Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required...
Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary party starts Oct. 1
Police released surveillance video showing 43-year-old Jose Montanez with a gun. (Source:...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest suspect who waved gun at bystanders, officers
Police in New Jersey said customers abducted and assaulted a server when she tried to stop them...
Waitress abducted and assaulted after confronting group who didn’t pay bill, NJ police say