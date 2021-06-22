Baby Faces
1-year-old dies after trapped between bed and wall in N.Y. home

The apartment building where a 1-year-old died is shown in this photo. A woman is facing...
By News 12 Westchester Staff
Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRING VALLEY, NY (NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER) - A woman is facing manslaughter charges after her 1-year-old son died Saturday.

It happened when the baby became trapped between a bed and a wall in the family’s Spring Valley home.

Authorities said Marie Dorleus left the child home alone with her two other children, a 2-year-old and a 6-year-old.

That 6-year-old is the one who ran to a neighbor for help.

First responders tried to revive the baby with CPR, but it was too late.

The surviving children are now in the care of Child Protective Services.

