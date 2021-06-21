Update: $2M bond for driver charged in crash that killed pregnant pedestrian, baby

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond was set at $2 million Monday for the driver accused of killing a pregnant pedestrian and her infant son.

Anthony Cioffi, 31, of Dayton, Ky., was arrested over the weekend, charged with four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He made his first appearance on the case in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

His bond was set at $500,000 on each of the four counts, for a total of $2 million.

The case will go to a Hamilton County grand jury for possible indictment on June 29.

Anthony Cioffi appeared in court this morning in a wheelchair. His attorney stated that he had one broken leg, two torn ACL’s, and a fractured rib that punctured a lung.



The judge set his bond at $500,000 per count, four counts equaling a $2 million bond. - @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Vwm3KNrRuh — Payton Del Bradley (@iPaytonBradley) June 21, 2021

The crash was reported at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Reading Road.

Impairment and excessive speed appear to have played a role, according to Cincinnati police.

Cioffi failed to maintain control of his 2011 BMW X5 as the SUV headed south on Reading Road, court records show.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a telephone pole.

It continued on, striking the 20-year-old woman walking on the sidewalk before crashing into a building at 2499 Reading Road, according to police.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

She gave birth to her son, but neither survived, police say.

Her name has not been released.

Cioffi and a 29-year-old passenger in the SUV were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Cioffi was released from the hospital over the weekend and booked into the jail.

