Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Update: $2M bond for driver charged in crash that killed pregnant pedestrian, baby

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond was set at $2 million Monday for the driver accused of killing a pregnant pedestrian and her infant son.

Anthony Cioffi, 31, of Dayton, Ky., was arrested over the weekend, charged with four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He made his first appearance on the case in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

His bond was set at $500,000 on each of the four counts, for a total of $2 million.

The case will go to a Hamilton County grand jury for possible indictment on June 29.

The crash was reported at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Reading Road.

Impairment and excessive speed appear to have played a role, according to Cincinnati police.

Cioffi failed to maintain control of his 2011 BMW X5 as the SUV headed south on Reading Road, court records show.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a telephone pole.

It continued on, striking the 20-year-old woman walking on the sidewalk before crashing into a building at 2499 Reading Road, according to police.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

She gave birth to her son, but neither survived, police say.

Her name has not been released.

Cioffi and a 29-year-old passenger in the SUV were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Cioffi was released from the hospital over the weekend and booked into the jail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twan Hicks (left) and Tarinette Hicks (right)
Mother and aunt of 14-year-old Twaneshia Hicks charged with first degree murder, deputies say
Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.
JPD: Body found on I-55 Frontage Road
Russian news reports said searchers on Saturday found the body of an American student who went...
Daughter of Vicksburg woman found dead in Russia
Emmett Till’s family honored during Juneteenth celebration in Jackson, demands answers from...
Emmett Till’s family honored during Juneteenth celebration in Jackson, demands answers from Till’s accuser
Parents can get their 7th graders vaccinated and registered for school on the same day.
JPS hosting one-day TDAP vaccine clinic Monday for 7th grade students

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 159 new cases reported Mon.
AutoZone will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair Tuesday, June...
AutoZone to partner with Jobs for Jacksonians for recruitment event
Metrocenter Mall
Supervisor wants to turn Metrocenter into a 72-hour lockup for misdemeanor offenders
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Amber Alert remains in effect for 5-year-old Summer Wells