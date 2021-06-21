Baby Faces
TV Road receives new pump, Precautionary Boil Water Advisory still in effect

By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson Department of Public Works received a new pump for the well at TV Road.

Authorities say some additional parts required for repairs are scheduled to be delivered later this week.

Once the parts come in, the City says repairs are expected to resume on June 28.

TV Road Well is operating with a temporary pump while Siwell Road Well has been fully restored and back online. However, if you are experiencing disruptions, contact 311.

A precautionary boil water notice remains in effect for the impacted areas and will stay in place until two days of water samples are tested and approved by the Mississippi Department of Health.

