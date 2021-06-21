Baby Faces
St. Joe graduate receives $1k scholarship

Joshua Briscoe
Joshua Briscoe(Hinds County Board of Supervisors)
By Jordon Gray
Updated: 20 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A St. Joe graduate received a one thousand dollar scholarship on Monday from the Mississippi Association of Supervisors Minority Caucus.

Joshua Briscoe was one of the scholarship recipients after his stellar essay was submitted to the Board explaining the lessons county governments could learn from the worldwide pandemic.

Briscoe’s essay also detailed developing future policies that will enable local governments to be better prepared for unforeseen crises.

Every year the association awards fourteen scholarships to high school seniors across the state who plan to attend a Mississippi university, college, or community college.

