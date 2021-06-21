Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco signs contract extension

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - After reports stated Mike Bianco interviewed for LSU’s head coaching job, just 24 hours later, the Ole Miss head coach signed a contract extension.

“Ole Miss is home for me and my family, and I am committed to bringing championships to Oxford,” said Bianco. “I’m proud of what we have accomplished over the past 21 years, and I look forward to building on that foundation and achieving new levels of success. I want to thank Rebel Nation for their unmatched support, year in and year out, and how they help make Swayze Field the greatest experience in baseball.”

The Rebels finished the season 45-22 and were one game away from advancing to the College World Series.

Vice-Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter says Bianco is the Rebels head coach, and with his contract extended to the maximum four years, he expects the team to reach new heights.

“We understand that the consistent success of our program will generate interest from other schools, and with any coach, there can be personal factors that come into play. Mike and I have been in constant contact and have been able to privately sort fact from fiction. Our program is poised to take the next step toward success in Omaha, and we believe Coach Bianco is the right person to guide us there.”

