Monday Night Weather Forecast

By Dave Roberts
Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Welcome to the first full day of summer.  An area of low pressure will trigger showers and storms tonight and early tomorrow.  Then a cool front will sweep across the area by the middle of day Tuesday, drying us out and cooling us down slightly.  Lows tonight will be in the lower 70s and highs tomorrow will reach the lower 80s.  Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will be comfortable with lows in the middle and upper 60s and low humidity.  Humidity and warmer weather returns Wednesday afternoon and lasts through the rest of the week and weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.  Average high this time of year is 91 and the average low is 70.  Southwest wind at 10mph tonight, turning from the northeast at 10mph Tuesday.  Sunrise is 5:54am and the sunset is 8:11pm.

