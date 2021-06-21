Baby Faces
Mississippi Match 5 jackpot grows to $445K

(unsplash.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re feeling lucky, Tuesday night’s estimated Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is now $445,000.

Anticipation is growing for a lucky winner to match all five numbers drawn.

“It is exciting to see the jackpot for our first in-state draw game reach this level in a little over 2 ½ months since the game was introduced,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen.

This is the 22nd draw for the current jackpot.

If there is no jackpot winner for the June 22 drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Thursday, June 24 drawing is anticipated to roll to $465,000.

If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000.

The MLC held its first drawing for Mississippi Match 5 on April 29. The jackpot rolled once and was hit on May 1 at $55,000. Since then, it has rolled 21 times.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST here and the most recent drawing results hotline 601-487-1396.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

