Miss. Mississippi parade to begin two hours before schedule, due to weather

Miss. Mississippi parade 2018 (Source: WLBT)
Miss. Mississippi parade 2018 (Source: WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 39 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Miss. Mississippi Pageant Parade in Vicksburg will begin two hours sooner than planned due to inclement weather, parade officials said.

The parade, scheduled to start at 7 p.m. in downtown Vicksburg, will now begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 21.

The 2021 contestants and their princes and princesses will cruise down Washington Street at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

