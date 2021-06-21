Miss. Mississippi parade to begin two hours before schedule, due to weather

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Miss. Mississippi Pageant Parade in Vicksburg will begin two hours sooner than planned due to inclement weather, parade officials said.

The parade, scheduled to start at 7 p.m. in downtown Vicksburg, will now begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 21.

The 2021 contestants and their princes and princesses will cruise down Washington Street at 5 p.m.

