Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

MDOT: Overnight ramp closure planned for Monday night postponed until Tuesday

(HNN File (custom credit))
By Anthony Warren
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has postponed until Tuesday ramp closures that were initially slated for Monday night.

Between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, the I-20 westbound ramp to I-55 (Exit 44) in Jackson will be closed. The inside lane of the ramp will close at 7 p.m., prior to the full closure at 10, an MDOT press release states.

The closure is needed to continue work on the I-20 bridge replacement project.

For more information, log onto MDOTtraffic.com.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twan Hicks (left) and Tarinette Hicks (right)
Mother and aunt of 14-year-old Twaneshia Hicks charged with first degree murder, deputies say
Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.
JPD: Body found on I-55 Frontage Road
Russian news reports said searchers on Saturday found the body of an American student who went...
Daughter of Vicksburg woman found dead in Russia
Metrocenter Mall
Supervisor wants to turn Metrocenter into a 72-hour lockup for misdemeanor offenders
Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday at the Texaco gas...
JPD: Two teenagers shot at Texaco gas station

Latest News

Joshua Briscoe
St. Joe graduate receives $1k scholarship
WLBT at 4p
First Lady Jill Biden expected to visit Jackson Tuesday to help boost vaccination efforts...
White House releases schedule for First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to Jackson
Miss Mississippi competition begins Monday.
Miss Mississippi competition week underway; judges’ interviews held Monday morning