MDOT: Overnight ramp closure planned for Monday night postponed until Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has postponed until Tuesday ramp closures that were initially slated for Monday night.

Between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, the I-20 westbound ramp to I-55 (Exit 44) in Jackson will be closed. The inside lane of the ramp will close at 7 p.m., prior to the full closure at 10, an MDOT press release states.

The closure is needed to continue work on the I-20 bridge replacement project.

For more information, log onto MDOTtraffic.com.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.