Mayor looking to identify problem as some 911 calls go unanswered in Jackson

By David Kenney
Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Serious problems are being reported with the 911 system in Jackson.

Recently, people say they’ve called the number repeatedly in emergencies and can’t get anyone to answer the phone. At his weekly press briefing, Mayor Lumumba addressed the problem.

He says he’s working with AT&T along with the city’s IT division to figure out the source - whether it’s internal or external. He did assure us it’s not due to understaffing.

The city recently brought in temp services so they had enough people to answer 911 calls. The problem may also lie with a new 911 system they had to install due to a government mandate.

Lumumba said, “We are trying to identify whether it’s an external or internal challenge with the system. So we’re looking at it on an emergency basis. We’re concerned because obviously it creates a critical challenge and concern when you can’t get through, but it is not on the lack of people not picking up the phone.”

We also spoke to Councilmen Aaron Banks and Kenneth Stokes about the issue.

They say they were alerted to the problem last week when several people tried to call 911 to get medical help for a man who fell off his bike on President Street.

They were able to get the man help, but there are growing concerns that, in some cases, authorities may not be alerted in time or at all to emergencies in the city.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

