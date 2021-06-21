JPS announces safety plans for the fall semester as students return to in-person learning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools is preparing to welcome thousands of students back for in-person learning this fall after a very challenging year due to the pandemic.

“As an organization and as a school district, we have to manage those concerns as well as the needs,” said Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene.

More than 21,000 students are preparing for the fall semester, and Dr. Greene says there are new plans in place to help fight against the virus and keep students safe.

“We are excited to be welcoming our scholars back to in-person learning next year. We know that there’s still lots of questions about safety and protocols we will utilize. We will require facial coverings and will provide them to our scholars and ask families to launder the cloth masks. If someone happens to forget one, we will have some disposable masks.”

There will also be a cleaning checklist for all JPS facilities and school buses to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

“We will continue with the daily disinfecting on top of cleaning. Our team members have been trained in disinfecting the commonly trafficked spaces and high touched spaces.”

Special isolation rooms will also be set up for those who get sick or develop signs and/or symptoms of COVID-19.

“We will implement the quarantining process for those individuals and do contact tracing. Who are you in close contact with, and where were those folks? We will identify them and have them to quarantine for a period of time, and just continue on. Thankfully, we didn’t have a ton of quarantining last year. We had 30 or so percent of our scholars in the building last year.”

Dr. Greene says although we are turning the corner on the pandemic, we still need to be vigilant.

He says JPS will continue to monitor the latest developments and collaborate with the Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi State Department of Health.

“There is absolutely no reason why we can’t be with great success here in this district. I’m excited to be a leader that works with this team of amazing, committed, talented educators as well as the parents and community members who understand that failure is not an option.”

