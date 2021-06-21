JPD: Two teenagers shot at Texaco gas station

Baby Faces
By Kailynn Johnson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday at the Texaco gas station on Medgar Evers Blvd.

A 15-year-old was shot once by unknown suspects. The victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old was shot twice while sitting inside a vehicle at the location. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and taken into surgery.

