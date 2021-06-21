Is another major music festival in Jackson’s future?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a decade after the last Jubilee! Jam was held in downtown Jackson, another major music event could be on the horizon for the capital city.

“We’ve had four meetings on it. Hopefully, we’ll be in a position to announce something in September,” said Parks and Recreation Director Ison Harris.

At a work session Monday, Harris told the city council that the administration was in talks with Visit Jackson about bringing a new festival “similar” to Jubilee! Jam to the city.

Visit Jackson is the city’s convention and visitor’s bureau.

“That is a very active conversation taking place,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.

The first Jubilee! Jam Arts and Music Festival was held in May 1987. After starting small, the event grew into a major event that attracted thousands of people and major recording stars. Some of those stars included James Brown, ZZ Top and Bob Dylan. The last event was held in 2009.

