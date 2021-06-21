Baby Faces
Former LSU sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson qualifies for Tokyo

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic...
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WAFB) - Former LSU sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is headed to the Tokyo Olympics after winning the U.S. Title in the 100 meters. Richardson ran a blazing 10.86 at Hayward Field on Saturday, June 19.

Richardson is the fifth LSU sprinter to win a U.S. Title in the 100 meters joining Aleia Hobbs (2018), Muna Lee (2008). Dawn Sowell (1989), and Sheila Echols (1988).

The Dallas, Texas native will try and qualify for the 200 meters at the U.S. Trials with the first round beginning on Thursday, June 24.

