Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden plans to visit Capital City in an effort to encourage more Mississippians to get vaccinated

By Quentin Smith
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In just two days, the First Lady of the United States will be making her way to the Magnolia State.

On Tuesday, Jill Biden is scheduled to visit the Capital City to encourage more Mississippians to get vaccinated.

Mississippi ranks last in the nation in vaccination rates.

“I think a lot of people are hesitant to take the vaccine,” said Lauren George, who’s received her first COVID-19 shot and now awaits the second. “A lot of people have the mindset that it’s just not for me.”

“It’s disappointing to have this crisis, and people won’t take advantage of this opportunity,” said Levesta Cannon, who’s fully vaccinated.

Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control show that roughly 35 percent of Mississippians are fully vaccinated.

That alarming statistic is why Biden plans to visit Jackson’s vaccination sites, trying to energize and motivate more people to roll up their sleeves to receive the vaccine.

The trip is a part of the administration’s nationwide tour, reaching those who aren’t vaccinated.

Biden plans to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach.

Although Mississippi currently ranks last in the nation, some metro residents believe this upcoming visit by the First Lady will have enough of an influence to sway those who are still hesitant to get vaccinated.

“I would hope so,” said George. “I would hope it shows hey, it’s safe, it’s ok.”

“The shot is to help build our immune system so that if we get COVID, maybe we will be a survivor,” said Cannon.

Along with visiting Jackson, Biden will also make a stop in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Biden administration said its goal is to have 70 percent of the U.S. population receive at least one shot by July 4th.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twan Hicks (left) and Tarinette Hicks (right)
Mother and aunt of 14-year-old Twaneshia Hicks charged with first degree murder, deputies say
Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.
JPD: Body found on I-55 Frontage Road
Russian news reports said searchers on Saturday found the body of an American student who went...
Daughter of Vicksburg woman found dead in Russia
Brock Banks Jr. (L) and Akarion Johnson (R)
2 teens arrested in murder of man buying ATV, bringing total to 5
Two people arrested, charged for drive-by shooting in Brookhaven, police say

Latest News

JPS announces safety plans for the fall semester as students return to in-person learning
JPS announces safety plans for the fall semester as students return to in-person learning
JPS announces safety plans for the fall semester as students return to in-person learning
JPS announces safety plans for the fall semester as students return to in-person learning
First Lady Jill Biden visiting Jackson
First Lady Jill Biden visiting Jackson
Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.
JPD: Body found on I-55 Frontage Road