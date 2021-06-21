First Alert Forecast: unsettled early week; summery pattern returns late week

MONDAY: Kicking off the new work week with an uptick in rain chances through the latter part of the day. Expect skies gradually get cloudier through the day with scattered to numerous storms developing by the afternoon hours. Ahead of the storms flaring up – expect highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Storms will continue into Monday night as a front begins to slip farther south. Lows will fall to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A few storms will be possible this morning - with a short lull in the activity through mid-day before picking up again through the late afternoon / early evening hours. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. #mswx @WLBT @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/Tm2EDs5Fon — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) June 21, 2021

TUESDAY: A cold front will be moving through the region through the day – keeping clouds and chances for rain and storms in the forecast – through at least mid-day. We’ll see a few sun breaks by the afternoon hours with rain chances tapering off. Highs will run cooler, in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll trend drier through the evening hours with lows in the 60s.

EXTENDED PLANNER: High pressure will slip in through mid-late week, keeping rain chances a bit lower to round out the work week. Expect highs to rebound back through the upper 80s and lower 90s amid a mix of sun and clouds. A few hit and miss afternoon storms will be possible each day. Another front will approach the area by the weekend, kicking up rain chances – though, not expecting a complete washout.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

