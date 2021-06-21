First Alert Forecast: scattered showers & storms likely into the new work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The isolated downpours on the radar this evening should fizzle out here soon. A stray shower cannot be ruled out overnight, but we should see mainly dry and quiet conditions persist into tomorrow morning. It will feel humid and mild tonight with lows only falling to the mid 70′s with clouds increasing.

Make sure you have your rain gear nearby throughout tomorrow and into Tuesday! Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast from the day time heating and in association with a frontal boundary. A cold front will likely drop into the region late Monday and into the overnight hours bringing rain and possibly storms to the region. Heavy rain and occasional to frequent lightning will be possible. A gusty storm cannot be ruled out as well, mainly for areas to the north and west of Jackson. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80′s before we turn cooler to the lower 80′s on Tuesday in the wake of the front.

Temperatures should turn warmer and will be more seasonal throughout the work week back to the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Hit and miss summer showers and thunderstorms are also possible each afternoon through late week. Another frontal boundary could drop in by next weekend bringing more rain and thunderstorms to the area.

