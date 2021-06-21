Baby Faces
Federal investigators to probe Alabama crash that killed 10

Federal investigators are on the scene of a fiery crash that left 10 people dead on Saturday,...
Federal investigators are on the scene of a fiery crash that left 10 people dead on Saturday, including nine children.((Source: WSFA 12 News via Lyrissa Vanderpool))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal investigators are on the scene of a fiery crash that left 10 people dead on Saturday, including nine children.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), in coordination with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, has sent 10 investigators to conduct a safety investigation along a stretch of Interstate 65 about 40 miles south of Montgomery.

According to the NTSB, the focus will be on vehicle technologies such as forward collision warning systems, CMV fuel tank integrity, motor carrier operations and occupant survivability.

ALEA says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on I-65′s northbound side near mile marker 138, close to the Greenville exit in Butler County.

A total of 17 vehicles, including two commercial vehicles, were involved. Seven vehicles caught fire, including a van with eight children inside. The victims include children ages 3, 8, 12, 14, 15, 16 (2), and 17. Although not identified by name, each victim was from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, which offers a home to “Alabama’s needy, neglected, or abused, school-age children.”

As of Monday morning, more than $200,000 has been donated to a GoFundMe account set up by the organization as it grieves its loss. The organization says the money raised will go “to help with funeral-related expenses, medical costs for the injured and counseling for the others of this devastating event.”

A father and his infant daughter died in another vehicle involved in the crash. Authorities confirmed them to be Cody Fox, 29, and Ariana Fox, who was only 9-months-old. They were from New Hope, Tennessee.

ALEA is asking for the public’s help gathering information and photos about Saturday’s crash. Anyone with photos or videos related to the crash is asked to submit them to media.relations@alea.gov or share via social media @aleaprotects.

You can also submit photos to WSFA.com/submit.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

