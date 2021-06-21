Details of $500k crime-fighting agreement could be worked out this week, Hinds Co. officials say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Details of an agreement that would allow the sheriff’s department to direct more manpower to the city of Jackson could be hammered out this week.

Attorneys with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and the city are expected to meet Wednesday to work out an interlocal agreement that would fund additional sheriff’s patrols in Jackson.

The news comes about nearly three months after the city council approved giving the sheriff’s department $500,000 to provide the additional manpower and a couple of weeks after supervisors called out the mayor for failing to act on the agreement.

Earlier this month, Supervisors David Archie and Robert Graham spoke at a city council meeting, urging the mayor to push the agreement through.

For his part, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he was not delaying the agreement, something City Attorney Monica Allen backed up.

“This hasn’t represented any stance that I’m taking in this matter,” Lumumba said at the time. “It simply has not been on my desk, period.”

Monday, Archie reiterated the need for agreement, saying without it, the city and the county are endangering lives.

“We put lives at risk every day we don’t get this done and get it done right,” he said. “We have to show the public that we’re really concerned about what is taking place in Hinds County. It’s just that simple.”

The council approved entering an interlocal agreement with the sheriff’s department on March 30 to help combat Jackson’s rise in violent crime.

2020 was the deadliest year on record for Jackson in terms of homicides with 128. The city is currently on track to break that record this year, with 67 reported through June 21.

As part of the agreement, the council would give the department $500,000, which would be used to reimburse it for providing additional patrols in the city.

The council, though, left it to the city attorney’s office to draw up exactly how those funds would be used.

Attorney Allen said the contract hadn’t been finalized, in part, because of that decision.

“The council passed an order on March 30 for $500,000 to be allocated to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department to hire additional deputies,” she said. “When that correspondence was passed to the sheriff, the sheriff said the money would be used for overtime.”

Council President Aaron Banks said the money would be used to hire an additional 50 deputies. Vance, though, told WLBT the revenue would likely be used to pay deputies overtime to patrol the city once their shifts were over.

Monday, Vance shared additional details with the board on how the sheriff’s department would deploy forces once the agreement is inked.

“There are strategic ways we hope to supply the resources. We have an investigative unit that is going to participate. The DUI unit is going to participate. Our reserves are going to participate,” he said. “We have tentative plans on how we can impact in a positive way the situation that is going on in Jackson.”

