Best-selling rap artist NF slated to perform at Brandon Amphitheater

By Anthony Warren
Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Michigan rapper NF is slated to perform at the Brandon Amphitheater this fall.

Dates for the CLOUDS TOUR were released Monday, with the tour launching on September 22. NF will appear in Brandon on October 12.

CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE) hit No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200, marking NF’s third consecutive top-three debut, according to promoters. It has been streamed more than 470 million times.

The artist pre-sale goes begins June 22, with general ticket sales beginning at 10 a.m., Friday, June 25.

