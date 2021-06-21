Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

AutoZone to partner with Jobs for Jacksonians for recruitment event

AutoZone will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair Tuesday, June...
AutoZone will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Tougaloo Community Center, 318 Vine Street, Jackson, Miss. 39213.(Pixabay)
By Kailynn Johnson
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -AutoZone will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Tougaloo Community Center, 318 Vine Street, Jackson, Miss. 39213.

Recruiters are hiring for the following positions:

  • Full-time: Manager trainees, commercial sales managers, delivery drivers (no CDL required), supervisors and retail sales.
  • Part-time: Manager trainees, commercial sales managers, delivery drivers (no CDL required), supervisors and retail sales.

Full-time and part-time employees will be offered a competitive benefits package.

Due to COVID-19, everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twan Hicks (left) and Tarinette Hicks (right)
Mother and aunt of 14-year-old Twaneshia Hicks charged with first degree murder, deputies say
Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.
JPD: Body found on I-55 Frontage Road
Russian news reports said searchers on Saturday found the body of an American student who went...
Daughter of Vicksburg woman found dead in Russia
Emmett Till’s family honored during Juneteenth celebration in Jackson, demands answers from...
Emmett Till’s family honored during Juneteenth celebration in Jackson, demands answers from Till’s accuser
Parents can get their 7th graders vaccinated and registered for school on the same day.
JPS hosting one-day TDAP vaccine clinic Monday for 7th grade students

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 159 new cases reported Mon.
Metrocenter Mall
Supervisor wants to turn Metrocenter into a 72-hour lockup for misdemeanor offenders
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Amber Alert remains in effect for 5-year-old Summer Wells