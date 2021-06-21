AutoZone to partner with Jobs for Jacksonians for recruitment event

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -AutoZone will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Tougaloo Community Center, 318 Vine Street, Jackson, Miss. 39213.

Recruiters are hiring for the following positions:

Full-time: Manager trainees, commercial sales managers, delivery drivers (no CDL required), supervisors and retail sales.

Part-time: Manager trainees, commercial sales managers, delivery drivers (no CDL required), supervisors and retail sales.

Full-time and part-time employees will be offered a competitive benefits package.

Due to COVID-19, everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.