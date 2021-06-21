Baby Faces
Amber Alert remains in effect for 5-year-old Summer Wells

The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.(MissingKids.org, TBI)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The search is still underway for Summer Wells, the missing 5-year-old from East Tennessee.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued for Wells on Wednesday, June 16.

She was last seen Tuesday night leaving her home in Hawkins County near Johnson City. There are now 41 agencies involved with the search for Summer.

They’re using aircraft, K-9s, trained professional searchers.

TBI says they have received 137 tips related to Summer’s disappearance, so far no luck.

If you have any information about Summer’s whereabouts, you are urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

