2 fired over alleged drinking at Montgomery child care center; DHR investigating

DHR has confirmed the investigation involves The Learning Tree childcare center on Carmichael...
DHR has confirmed the investigation involves The Learning Tree childcare center on Carmichael Road in Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources is investigating after video surfaced reportedly showing teachers drinking alcohol on the job at a Montgomery child care center.

DHR has confirmed the investigation involves The Learning Tree child care center on Carmichael Road in Montgomery, saying it is aware of the video and investigating the incident.

Reached for comment on the investigation, a company spokesperson confirmed the two employees in question have since been terminated but declined to discuss the situation further pending DHR’s investigation.

WSFA 12 News received multiple tips about the alleged incident, including video that shows two unidentified women drinking from bottles of what appear to be alcohol in a room full of small children.

The video indicates the drinking took place around 8:35 in the morning. At one point, one of the women turned her camera around to show multiple small children playing in a room.

DHR has subsequently stated its investigation “determined that the owner of the facility took appropriate corrective action in response to the behavior shown in the video,” and referred further questions about the incident to the facility.

