Man rescued from tree after kayak overturned in Tuxachanie Creek

By Akim Powell
Updated: 15 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 26-year-old D’Iberville man was stranded in a tree for over an hour after overturning a kayak in the Tuxachanie Creek, but luckily, rescue crews saved him.

Rescue crews from the Harrison County Fire Rescue, Harrison County Sheriff Department, D’Iberville Fire Department and Biloxi Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Officials say when the boat overturned, one kayaker was able to get back into the boat and make it to a safe area and call police. However, the 26-year-old man, who fell in the water, climbed into a tree as he waited for help.

A search was launched for the man and an off-duty Biloxi firefighter, who lives in the area, along with his 10-year-old son were able to find the man in the tree.

The Biloxi Fire Department swift water response unit arrived and were able to safely locate the man and rescue him.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

