JPS to host a TDAP vaccination clinic for 7th grade students

Parents can get their 7th graders vaccinated and registered for school on the same day.
By Kailynn Johnson
Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parents can get their 7th graders vaccinated and registered for school on the same day.

Jackson public schools, in partnership with Health Heroes of Mississippi, will host a TDAP vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 21.

The clinic will take place at Blackburn Middle School located at 1311 W. Pearl Street.

Vaccinations will be administered for free to students not insured by Medicaid or private insurance.

There will be no out-of-pocket costs for insured students.

Parents will receive an updated immunization Form 121 after their student receives the shot.

Students must bring a consent form completed and signed by their parent or legal guardian. This form is available in the student’s school status, and can be downloaded here.

JPS Enrollment Services will be available onsite both days to assist parents with registration for students in all grades, pre-K-12.

To register new JPS students, you will need a photo ID, two proofs of residency, and your student’s birth certificate, along with their immunization form.

Additional documentation may be needed for special circumstances.

For registration details, click here.

