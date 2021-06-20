Baby Faces
JPD: Body found on I-55 East Frontage Road

By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

Thirty-four year old Denzel Collins was found deceased lying in the street on I-55 E. Frontage Road between McDowell and Daniel Lake with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and had been run over by a vehicle.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Police are gathering evidence from the location.

